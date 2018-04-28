100pc wheat purchase target to be achieved

Sargodha

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Liaqat ALi Chatha Friday said that hundred per cent wheat purchase target will be achieved at any cost in this season for which all-out efforts were being made. Talking to the media during his visit to wheat purchase centres, the DC said that a total of 13 wheat purchase centres have been set up across district where transparency was being ensured and all facilities being provided to farmers.

The provincial government has fixed 134,000 metric tons target of wheat purchase for the district adding that distribution of gunny bags was being ensured in coordination with assistant commissioners concerned and strict implementation of merit policy of ‘first come first serve basis’ was adopted, he added.

Gunny bags distribution among farmers begins in Sialkot : The issuance of gunny bags to farmers will begin on Saturday at all 45 official wheat procurement centres established by the Food Department to facilitate the local wheat growers. The small farmers in Gujranwala division’s all six districts Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din.—APP