100pc literate Pakistan our aim: Razina

Staff Reporter

“Ignorance with 64 million illiterates and 22.4 million out of school children is the biggest danger being faced by the country. As Dr A Q Khan made the defense of this country invincible through the nuclear programme, we have to make the country strong and respectable by making it 100 % literate and no out of school children”. This was observed by the Chairperson National Commission for Human Development, former Senator Razina Alam Khan while addressing the New Year gathering of NCHD officials, here today.

She said the government of Pakistan has given NCHD two projects of Functional Literacy and Teachers Training Institute in the field of Non Formal Education which we have to complete in this financial year with full transparency and efficiency. She gave detailed action plan for the employees over the current year with a direction to fulfill the targets efficiently. Keeping in view the low literacy rate in country NCHD adopted a two pronged approach to provide access to education i.e. Adult Literacy Programme for the mothers and Universal Primary Education through its Feeder Schools in the remote areas for the unprivileged children, she said. There are 5,949 formal feeder schools of NCHD functional all over the country with 320,000 enrollment alongwith 5000 adult literacy centers under process, she informed.