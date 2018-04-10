100pc geo mapping of religious seminaries completed

Islamabad

The local authorities have completed 100 percent geo mapping of religious seminaries of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Punjab and Sindh on agreed parameters, a Review-2018 issued by National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) regarding implementation National Action Plan (NAP) revealed.

According to the NACTA, the geo mapping of all religious places of worship has been undertaken. 95 percent geo mapping is completed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 90 percent in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and 80 percent in Balochistan. NACTA has asked the provinces to expedite the process of data collection of religious seminaries on the prescribed forms and submit report to the National Counter terrorism Authority (NACTA).

It said as per estimates, there are over 32,272 religious seminaries in the country and in order to address issue of illegal Madaris (seminaries), two separate Madaris data and Madaris registration forms have been developed by NACTA in consultation with Ittehad-e-Tanzeem-ul-Madaris Pakistan (ITMP) for their regulation and mainstreaming. He registration and data forms are finalized after being shared inter alia with Provincial governments and Intelligence Agencies for soliciting their views and comments. These forms have now been provided to provincial governments for adoption.

NACTA has asked provincial home and education departments to discuss and build consensus on placing data collection and registration of Madaris under a single authority/department on uniform format with their respective political leadership/bureaucracy.

As many as 1,373 cases have been registered against hate speech, or publishing hate material from Dec 2014 to 2017, while 2,566 persons have been arrested and at lease 70 shops have been sealed. Likewise 19,895 cases of misuse of loudspeakers have been registered, 20,679 persons have been arrested and 8,759 pieces of equipments confiscated on the allegation of misuse of loudspeakers.

A total of 66 organisations have been declared proscribed and four have been put under observation, while 7,966 individuals have been placed under Schedule IV, 4,962 bank accounts have been frozen through State Bank of Pakistan. An amount of over Rs 93.980 million was frozen. Over 2,052 individuals are facing movement restrictions from 2014 to March 2018.—APP