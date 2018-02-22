100m trees to be planted in next five years: Nadeem

Islamabad

On the directions of Minister of State, Capital Administration & Development Division Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch, a one day workshop titled “Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme and our Social Responsibilities” was organized by National Council of Social Welfare, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare chaired the seminar while Ms. Romeena Aalam Khursheed, Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change, Islamabad was the Chief Guest.

Representative of Civil Society, NGOs, Students, and Officials of CAD&D attended the workshop. In his presidential address, Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, NCSW, said that Green Pakistan Programme is a remarkable initiative of Present Government to cope the emerging threats of Climate Change.—PR