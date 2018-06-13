100m tree planting drive from 15th June

Islamabad

A target of planting 100 million trees throughout the country has been set for the upcoming four-month monsoon season, which will start from June, 15.

‘A set target of 100 million trees that would be planted under the Prime Minister’s five-year Green Pakistan Programme during the monsoon season’ said an official here on Tuesday.

To a question he said, ‘The Green Pakistan Pro-gramme has been launched as a national cause and as a part of the present government’s efforts to protect the country and its people from devastating impacts of climate change include floods, which have shown rise in intensity and frequency over recent years,’.

He said that forests were effective way to boost the country’s climate change resilience against negative fall outs of the climate change.—APP