$100m can save floods losses of $12b in Pakistan

Climate change impact on Pak economy is US$ 26b: a case study

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Climate Change’s impact on Pakistan’s economy is around US$ 26 billion which is 9.6 percent of our GDP while export losses during the flood of the year 2022 were US$ 12 billion. A case study revealed that the above-mentioned losses of US$ 12 billion can be avoided with the investment of US$ 100 million only which will be spent on the enhancement of the drainage capacity of three drains in the province of Sindh. Pakistan’s government talks of dams to minimize losses of floods.

With less than 100 million dollars we can protect Sindh from havoc made by floods every year. Dams and drains are the major factors that play a role in minimizing flooding. The export losses caused by floods during the year 2022 were around US$.12b which could be saved with the investment of 100 million dollars only.

There were four drains in Sindh out of which three have been closed while one is functional. The only functional drain can drain 250 mm of rainwater within fifteen days. Its drainage capacity should be enhanced to drain 500 mm of rainwater within 15 days which would save four million cotton bales. Sindh’s cotton production is more than that of Punjab.

Sukhar, Mirpur, and Hyderabad divisions’ average per acre production of cotton is around 30 maunds while this average in Punjab is around 20 maunds per acre. The impact of climate change on Pakistan’s economy is US$ 26 billion which is 9.6 percent of our GDP. In Pakistan every government after coming into power talks of Dams and not of drains. Due to climate change cycles of floods and droughts have become faster, so we should focus on drains.