100,000 Rohingyas to be moved to Bhasanchar: Hasina

Dhaka [Bangladesh]

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that around 100,000 displaced Rohingya refugees would be shifted to Bhasanchar Island in Noakhali till the time they are being repatriated.

To arrange the accommodations for these people, 6,000 persons have been deployed there. According to the Dhaka Tribune, She made the announcement during her meeting with UN under Secretary General and Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Dr Natalia Kanem.

Bangladesh’s upcoming monsoon may cause sufferings to the Rohingyas, so measures are being taken to provide them with temporary shelter in Bhashanchar, Hasina asserted.

Around 60 babies were being born in Rohingya camps per day, she added. Praising Hasina, Kanem said Bangladesh is working on poverty eradication in a well organised manner. She also said the UNFPA would continue to provide its assistance to the country.

Rohingyas are a Muslim minority ethnic group in Myanmar, who have been regarded by many majority Buddhists as illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

Due to a surge in violence in western Myanmar, more than 700,000 Rohingyas flee a brutal Myanmar military campaign launched in August last year and are currently languishing in Bangladeshi refugee camps. They also accused security forces of killings and rape.—TNS