100,000 children vaccinated for measles

Rawalpindi

Over 100,000 children, between six months to five years, were administered anti-measles injection under a six day long drive launched in 46 union councils of the Municipal Corporation area of the city on May 14,said Dr Zeeshan Deputy district Officer(DDO) Health.

Under the ongoing vigorous drive, he said, 100,000 children have so far been administered measles vaccine till Friday while the set target of the campaign would be achieved till May 19. The DDO informed that mobile health teams were operating in the MCR area to complete the task of immunization.—APP