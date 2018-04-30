10,000 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for religious rituals

Lahore

Over 10,000 Sikh pilgrims are expected to visit Pakistan on the occasion of 550th birthday celebrations of Guru Nanak. According to media reports, the Evacuee Trust Property Board and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee decided that the number of pilgrims would be increased from 3,000 to 10,000, in accordance with the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines. However, the final decision on the matter would be taken by the federal government and interior ministry. Although Guru Nanak’s birthday is in November later this year according to the Roman calendar, the Sikh community will celebrate the occasion according to the Nanak Shahi calendar in November 2019. Earlier, the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousuf had announced plans to issue a memorable coin commemorating the 550th birthday anniversary of Guru Nanak.—INP