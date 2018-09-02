DERA GHAZI KHAN :Commissioner Rana Gulzar
Ahmad has said that under the ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ campaign,
10,000 saplings plantation target was set for the division on
Sept 2.
Addressing a ceremony, held at the Govt Comprehensive High
School on Sunday, he said that 2,350 saplings would be planted
in each district of the division during the current campaign.
He said that tree plantation target for DG Khan division
had been extended by over two million from one million trees.
Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti said on the occasion
that over one million saplings would be planted in district
DG Khan.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Dr Shaeena Najib Khosa
said on the occasion that everyone should play its role to
make the country green. She said that every person should
plant one tree and nurture it.
Divisional Forest Officer Mehar Muhammad Asif said that
1,200 saplings were being provided to growers free-of-cost
in each district under the tree plantation drive.
10,000 saplings planted in DG Khan
