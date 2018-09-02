10,000 saplings planted in DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN :Commissioner Rana Gulzar

Ahmad has said that under the ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ campaign,

10,000 saplings plantation target was set for the division on

Sept 2.

Addressing a ceremony, held at the Govt Comprehensive High

School on Sunday, he said that 2,350 saplings would be planted

in each district of the division during the current campaign.

He said that tree plantation target for DG Khan division

had been extended by over two million from one million trees.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti said on the occasion

that over one million saplings would be planted in district

DG Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Dr Shaeena Najib Khosa

said on the occasion that everyone should play its role to

make the country green. She said that every person should

plant one tree and nurture it.

Divisional Forest Officer Mehar Muhammad Asif said that

1,200 saplings were being provided to growers free-of-cost

in each district under the tree plantation drive.

Share on: WhatsApp