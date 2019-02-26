10,000 CCTV cameras to make Karachi safer: Murad

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government is going to install 10,000 closed circuit television cameras in Karachi in its bid to make it safer.

Chairing a meeting at CM House on Tuesday, Murad Ali Shah directed the authorities to take strict action against criminals and complete the investigation into Irshad Ranjhani’s murder within two days.

The Adviser to the CM on Information, Commissioner Karachi, IG Sindh and other top police officers attended the meeting on law and order.

Five targeted killings took place this year and target killers of MQM-London were arrested, the CM was informed. “At least 73 police encounters took place and 78 robbers were arrested. Around 1,145 firearms were seized from the possession of the suspects.”

Shah was also informed that a gang of drug traffickers had been arrested and a huge quantity of hashish and heroin was seized from them.

Chief Minister constituted a task force under the commissioner to monitor action to curb the menace of child beggars.

He also condemned the attacks on the offices of the PSP and MQM-Pakistan. He also directed the law enforcers to arrest the killers of three Pakhtuns in Larkana.

Three facilitators involved in assault at the Chinese consulate and a suspect involved the Sehwan bombing have been arrested, the meeting was informed.

