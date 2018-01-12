10,000 aged, special citizens to go for Hajj on special quota: Yousuf

Ulema Mushaikh Councils to be formed in provinces, districts

Lahore

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousuf Thursday said that aged and disabled citizens will specially be facilitated under the Hajj policy. Talking to the media here, he said that 10,000 aged and disabled citizens would be sent for Hajj through official quota, under which 5,000 such citizens and 5,000 their caretakers would be facilitated. The minister said that in the year 2018, 120,000 people would avail the facility under the government quota whereas 60,000 would go for Hajj through private companies.

He said that 10,000 such people would be given preference in the government quota who had been rejected during the last two, three years. Sardar Yousuf said that about 2,700 applications had been received for registration of private companies, adding that a special board was reviewing the applications and a list would be finalised soon. He said that about 763 private firms were already working with the Ministry of Religious Affairs. He hoped that Saudi Arabia government would increase Hajj quota after the latest census in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousuf has said that Ulema Mushaikh Councils will be formed at provincial and district levels to promote harmony among different faiths and religions. Giving briefing on the 6th meeting of National Ulema Mushaikh Council at a local hotel on Thursday, he said that basic function of the Ministry of Religious Affairs was to work for creating harmony among different sects and religions and the meeting was one step forward in this regard.

He said that decisions of the previous meetings were reviewed in the meeting and it was decided to speed up implementation of the decisions. The minister said that the provincial governments would present reports to the ministry about the formation of district and provincial level councils till January 30 while the next meeting of the National Council would be held on February 11.

He said that the year 2018 would be celebrated as the year of Khatam-e-Nabuwwat and, Ulema and Mushaikh would organise gatherings and conferences in this regard. “Khatam-e-Nabuwwat and responsibilities of Muslims under the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad SAWW” would be the topic of he upcoming International Seerat Conference to be held in the current year, he said. Faith in Khatam-e-Nabuwwat would be highlighted through media while Khatam-e-Nabuwat chairs would be established in the universities, he added.—APP