1000 Schengen visa stickers stolen from Italian embassy in Pakistan’s capital

ISLAMABAD – The Embassy of Italy in Pakistan’s capital has reported the theft of as many as 1,000 Schengen visa stickers from the locker room of its office.

The foreign diplomatic mission has informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the incident, seeing a probe into it.

The Pakistani ministry has shared the information with the Ministry of Interior and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) through a letter.

“From these visa stickers, 750 visa stickers had numbers from ITA(411913251 to ITA041914000 and 250 visa stickers had numbers from ITA041915751 to ITA 041916000. The Italian authorities are conducting internal investigations to fix the responsibility,” read the letter.

The Ministry of Interior and FIA have been requested, the letter shows, to keep track of these visa stickers at all entry and exit points of the country.