1,000 prisoners acquiring education from AIOU

Multan

Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Professor Shahid Siddique has said that over 1,000 prisoner are acquiring education from the varsity.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of regional directors. He said that the government had announced free-of-cost education for prisoners across the country. The admission forms and books have been dispatched to the prisons for the inmates.

He said that intending students could download forms from university website www.aiou.edu.pk for different educational programmes of the varsity. He said that admissions of Spring 2018, from Matric to Ph.D level would be completed by March 5. The intending students could also visit regional campuses for inquiry or other facility.—APP