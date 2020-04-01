1000-bed facility set up in record time: Buzdar Visits Expo Centre field hospital; Sends bouquets to doctors and paramedics engaged in treatment of coronavirus patients

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the field hospital at Expo Centre, Lahore on Wednesday and inspected the facilities arranged for the coronavirus patients. He expressed the satisfaction that this 1000-bed facility has been set up in a short period by employing collective efforts. I visited the Expo Centre nine days ago to inspect the arrangements and it is satisfying that the facility has been functionalised in such a short period.

I also congratulate the line departments and it is sanguine that necessary facilities have been arranged in this hospital, he added. Staying home is the best solution for coronavirus and the government is also given attention to other hospitals, he told. Meanwhile, Rs 62 crore have been released for the diagnostics labs and eight new labs will be set up to diagnose the coronavirus.

He stated that Raiwind has been quarantined due to surfacing of coronavirus cases adding that Chief Minister Insaf Imdad Programme has been started from April 1st to facilitate the daily wage earners. The people will receive financial aid under CM Insaf Imdad Programme from Thursday (April 2), he added.

The government has also released Zakat funds worth Rs 87 crore to help the one lakh and 70 thousand deserving families, he asserted. The CM emphasised the government has adopted a very transparent and fast procedure to provide financial aid which is unique in the history of the province.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sent bouquets to the doctors and paramedics engaged in the treatment of coronavirus patients in various hospitals and quarantine centres. The administrative officers of different districts presented the bouquets to the doctors and paramedics on behalf of the CM.

In a statement, the chief minister stated that doctors and paramedics are our heroes and their services will always be remembered.

The CM stated that doctors and nurses are being trained at the district level adding that majority of coronavirus patients are pilgrims with travel history. 33 are locally transmited patients, he continued. Provincial Ministers are assigned duties to supervise the measures for dealing with coronavirus in their districts.

They will also monitor the distribution of financial aid under CM Insaf Imdad Programme along with the monitoring of the wheat procurement campaign, he stated. Wheat will be procured at Rs1400 per maund and the restriction of ‘Gardaweri’ has been done away with. Similarly, the government has issued SOPs for wheat procurement centres and the wheat will be purchased on ‘first come, first served’ basis, the CM concluded. Earlier, Commissioner Lahore briefed about the facilities provided in the field hospital.