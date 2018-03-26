100 scholarships to Baloch graduates

Islamabad

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will provide 100 scholarships to graduates from Balochistan in law education, as the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved the project worth Rs 448.735 million. Under the project, 50 five-year LLB and 10 LLM scholarships will be awarded to Baloch students to study in universities at home, while 30 will be sent abroad for LLM and 10 to pursue PhD studies, an HEC press release said on Sunday.

In order to ensure fair execution of the project, HEC has constituted a steering committee comprising Executive Director, HEC, Provincial Secretary Education and representatives from Pakistan Bar Council, Quetta. The scholarships will be awarded on open merit to students of Balochistan who intend to opt for law as a profession.

It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had announced award of law scholarships during his visit to Balochistan last year in the wake of tragic terrorism incident of Civil Hospital, Quetta in 2016 which caused loss of 60 lawyers.

The incident had wiped out a whole generation of senior lawyers casting serious negative impact on the entire judicial system. It created a serious shortage of qualified lawyers in the province.

Under the project, 15-20 per cent scholarships will be reserved for children from the families that had become victim of Civil Hospital, Quetta blast. Meanwhile, Minister for SAFRON Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch has said Balochistan’s resources should be utilized for its development and prosperity of the province.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government and valiant armed forces of the country had almost restored peace in this province, he said talking to a private news channel.—APP