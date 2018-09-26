100 saplings planted at Heritage Foundation

Members of Global Green, Heritage Foundation trustees along with people interested in environment protection and Makli commune came together to plant 100 saplings adopting the Miyawaki-style of plantation, at Heritage Foundation.

The activity spearheaded by senior architect and conservationist, Yasmin Larri was supported by the dedicated young and old alike planting various saplings like lemon, falsa, banana, morenaga and much more at the site.

Committed to the cause of turning the country “green,” that too without any distinction the participants from Karachi as well as other parts of the province braved the relentless heat of the day—APP

Share on: WhatsApp