100 Pakistani enrolled for diploma program in Beijing

Islamabad

As many as 100 Pakistani students, selected under China-Pakistan Talent Corridor, will start a three-year diploma of vocational training next year at Hunan Chemical and Vocational Technology College, one of the leading vocational training institutes in China, says a message received here from Beijing. The students, likely to start the classes in March next year, have already been selected and enrolled under prescribed criteria from different parts of Pakistan, Director International Cooperation and Exchange Division of Liaison, Hunan Chemical and Vocational Technology College, Xiao Hong told APP.

The college, established in 1958 and located in the largest transportation hub in southern Chinese city Zhuzhou is celebrating its 60 anniversary. The three-year diploma program, an effort to instill future skills in the youth of Pakistan, offers the ideal hands-on experience of the emerging technologies and industries in China that the youth of Pakistan may benefit from under the billion of dollar investments under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) the Belt and Road Initiative.

The program will also cover multiple internships at Chinese companies to impart professional and technical knowledge in the candidates.

Hejing, a professor said the college is a state-run public full-time ordinary university directly affiliated to the Hunan Provincial People’s Government and the Ministry of Education has co-established practical teaching base with Pakistani institutes and successfully held the first study program for Pakistani trainees.—APP

