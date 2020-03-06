100 hospitalised after gas leak at chemical plant in Port Qasim

Staff Reporter

Karachi

At least 100 people were hospitalised after a gas leakage was reported at a chemical plant of a private company situated in Karachi’s Port Qasim on Friday. “Timely precautionary measures were taken to protect the employees working on the plant and the people in surrounding areas,” said an Engro spokesperson.

“The affected were taken to the nearby hospital for medical aid and the plant has been temporarily closed.” The spokesperson said that it would be premature to say that the gas leak was due to negligence and incident is under investigation.

“The situation is 100pc under control,” the spokesperson added. “There has been no death; no injuries and no one lost consciousness. All stakeholders of the company have been informed. Safety of our employees is the basic foundation of the company.”According to reports, chlorine gas leaked from plant’s pipeline at about 10:30 in the morning. The press release said that due to the incident, specific areas of the plant have been “taken offline” as a precautionary measure, adding that further investigations to ascertain the exact cause of the incident are under way.