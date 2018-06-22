100 European firms to enter business talks with Iran: EU

Tehran

Helga Schmid Secretary General of the European External Action Services Thursday indicated that an appropriate framework for cooperation with Iran would be set with direct support and contribution of the EU. In a meeting with Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi, she underlined that the EU is duty bound to find an efficient solution for banking transactions and trading with Iran.

Salehi, for his part, said that sticking to to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) and at the same time suffering from sanctions is not satisfactory for Iran.—APP