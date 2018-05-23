100 days plan of PTI is forerunner of changing: Nusrat Wahid

KARACHI : President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Women Wing Sindh Nusrat Wahid said that the 100 days plan of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf is forerunner of changing.

Change of exploitation system, lay the groundwork for taskforce to bring back the country’s looted wealth and empowered NAB will help the prevention of corruption. She expressed her view during discussion with Former Chief Minister Sindh and Senior Leader of PTI Liaquat Ali Jatoi at Karachi.

She and Liaquat Ali Jatoi has discussed about the upcoming election, success of party in Karachi and interior Sindh, Membership, Public interreference and 100 days plan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

On the occasion, Liaquat Ali Jatoi said that the constitution of PTI Election will change the lifestyle of general public by ending of poverty & unemployment and spreading of education.

He further said that opponents are anxious for popularity of PTI among the peoples. Imran Khan is the only leader who can play an important role for get rid of exploitation system in the country. PTI will play fundamental role for poverty, unemployment, health & education and for resolving of basic issues of general public.