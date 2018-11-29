100 days of IK Govt

The 100 days of Prime Minister Imran Khan have just ended. If we talk about the reforms that have been or are about to be initiated, reforms in state institutions are visible, relatively better from the previous government(s). Most appreciated work was the introduction of citizen portal through which the gap between public and government has decreased.

The creation of “Shaoor” in people is the milestone achievement of the PTI government. Previously no one had the courage to ask for accountability of anyone but now almost everyone is demanding accountability, which will surely restore the stolen wealth of our country. Hopes are high because of the trust that Pakistani people have in their Premier.

FAHEEM IQBAL

Karachi

