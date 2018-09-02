100-Day plan to be monitored on weekly basis: Aleem

Salim Ahmed

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that special strategy would be devised to monitor the implementation on the 100-day plan in Punjab province.

The senior minister further said that weekly meetings of different departments would be held in this regard.

He added that it would be ensured that as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan concrete steps were being taken in the right direction and there is no delay in this regard.

He disclosed this while presiding over a meeting held at 90-Shara-e-Quaid-e-Azam here on Sunday.

Aleem Khan said that on the directions of the Prime Minister special unit would work at Chief Minister House and after every two weeks report would be submitted to Prime Minister and Chief Minister.

The senior minister told that in Punjab Education, Health, Agriculture, Labour, Women Development and Clean Drinking Water sectors would be included in this task and the ministers and secretaries would be giving briefing on regular basis regarding 100-day plan so that pace of work, problems and evolution could be done in minimum possible time.

He said that good governance, transparency, austerity and simplicity are the basic principles to be implemented in Punjab and present government would ensure strict implementation in this regard.

Aleem Khan said that including red tapism no hurdle would be tolerated and the responsibility of coordination and monitoring given to him would be fulfilled in letter and spirit. The senior minister said that people had great expectations from the present government and we all would be working on war footing basis to implement the agenda of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab, in true sense.

Aleem Khan also exchanged views with the Monitoring Team Members and said that to bring the efficiency and working of government departments sustainable policies should be implemented. Similarly, financial discipline and prompt implementation should also be ensured, he added.

The senior minister observed that the model of KPK Government would also support us where in education, health and police sector visible changes took place during the last five years and now in Punjab we have to further move forward.

He discussed the new dimensions of local government system in Punjab and said that in the coming 5 years Punjab Province would be leading in major sectors.

