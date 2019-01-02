100-Day Plan of Punjab Govt–A Roadmap to Destination

Athar Ali Khan

ADDRESSING a special ceremony regarding 100-day performance of the Punjab government held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said: “The time has come to materialize the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make new Pakistan as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam. By appointing the chief minister from a remote area which is deprived of basic facilities, foundation of the change has been laid. The office of the chief minister is a matter of honour for me but it is also a challenge for me because expectations of people are very high. I thank PM Imran Khan from the depth of my heart for this gesture. I keep my doors open for the public and efforts are being made to improve the performance of all departments to serve the people of Punjab more than their expectations.” Indeed, it is reflective of his determination.

CM Punjab has defied predictions of his critics and so-called think tanks who had presaged that he could no succeed as head of the largest province of Pakistan. They were under the impression that he lacks political and administrative experience. Such people are impressed only by elements of status quo, and it is hard for them to digest a simple, honest and hardworking CM from backward area. Usman Buzdar is a politician, and his father Fatah Muhammad Buzdar chief of Buzdar tribe was elected thrice as Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA). Usman Buzdar was elected as District Nazim from Taunsa Sharif in 2001, and also participated in provincial elections in 2013. He holds Bachelor of law degree from the Law College (Multan), and Master’s Degree in political science (BZU).

Apart from that, Imran Khan had given three main reasons for his choice for Buzdar i.e. he is honest; he is educated; he is from the remote area of Southern Punjab and he is hardworking. CM Usman Buzdar rightly said that the status quo has been broken in Punjab first time in decades due to selfless leadership and 22 years of political struggle of Imran Khan. As regards performance in 100-days plan, he said this plan was not an end in itself but a roadmap for destination and means to an end. The chief minister said executive committees have been formed at federal and provincial level to fulfill the promise of creation of South Punjab province on administrative grounds. In the first phase, independent secretariat will start functioning from July 1, 2019, which is no mean achievement.

He recounted his other achievements vis-à-vis first time in the history of the province, indiscriminate action against encroachments has been launched and more than one lakh acres of land valuing about 171 billion rupees has been retrieved in the first 100 days. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan understands problems of the people and he presented the idea of panahgah (shelter homes) for the homeless people. Punjab government has set up shelter homes on his directions where food, security and basic health facilities are being provided to the people. The buildings of panagha are in the construction phase at five places in Lahore and Rawalpindi, and similar shelter homes will be set up in all 36 districts in phases. A local government system is being worked out, and first time in history 30 per cent of development funds will be transferred to local government institutions.

While the committee on police reforms has started its work, the new law of DRC will be presented in the assembly soon in this regard. The practical steps have been initiated to provide homes to the people under the PM’s housing scheme ‘ApnaGhar’, and the process of giving interest-free loans up to five lakhs has been started with the collaboration of Akhuwat. The Punjab Skill Development Authority has been set up, which will help in providing livelihood to the people. Four technical universities are also being set up. The new industrial policy has been approved under which eight new economic zones will be set up which will enable more than 1.2 million youth to get jobs. He said new labour policy 2018 is being introduced for the welfare and protection of rights of labourers, which is a long-awaited demand of the working classes.

The PTI government is also introducing first tourism policy in Punjab while new agriculture policy in Punjab has been finalised which aims at the welfare and development of farmers. New livestock policy is being introduced in line with the vision of PM Imran Khan.

Share on: WhatsApp