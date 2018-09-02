100-day agenda

For the last several years the website of Ministry of Water and Power has been hosting on it the option of ’online complaints’. Considering the frequency of unscheduled load-shedding, this option proved very useful for the suffering public as our problems got solved within half an hour while an official remained in touch with us via phone.

On 29th August, the Muzaffargarh-feeder was suddenly shut down off-schedule and after waiting for more than two hours, we opened the MOWP webpage to enter our complaint. At the top, we were happy to see a beautiful photograph of our new Prime Minister with a side and bottom inscription of ‘ Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, Prime Minister of Pakistan (Minister In-charge of Power Division).

We took it as a very auspicious sign and entered our complaint. But to our misfortune, our electricity was only restored the next day at 9.45 AM ( i.e. after 14 hours of blackout). And even then the normal load-shedding was continued throughout the rest of day. Now, the PM has promised a first hundred days agenda though electricity is not one of them, but if that agenda is carried out at the cost of other vital national priorities, we should all request him to continue the old status quo instead.

MEHMOOD ALI

Muzaffargarh

