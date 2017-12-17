100 beds added to PINS

City Reporter

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Ghiasun Nabi Tayyab on Saturday said that an addition of 100 beds had been made in the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) of the Lahore General Hospital which would make overall 500 beds available to patients.

He stated this while addressing the concluding ceremony of review course of Orthopaedic Department of the LGH.

He said that it was being managed that every patient could bed and no one be treated at stature.

The principal said that from all over the Punjab accidental and head injury patients were brought to the LGH in the PINS and Ortho Department was equally important in this context.

He appreciated holding of the course which would provide an opportunity to juniors doctors to get benefit from the seniors.