Mr. Imtiaz Rafi Butt

The friendship between Pakistan and China is not just ordinary; it is a testament to the power of solidarity, cooperation, and mutual respect.

There are several reasons why the Pak-China friendship holds such significance. Firstly, it is a friendship rooted in genuine brotherhood. Both nations have stood together through thick and thin, supporting each other in times of need and rejoicing in each other’s achievements. This unwavering support has created a lasting sense of trust and camaraderie between our peoples.

Over the past decade, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has proven to be a testament to the enduring friendship between China and Pakistan, often referred to as the “Iron Brothers.” This article explores how CPEC has improved diplomatic and economic relations, highlights its achievements over the past ten years, and discusses its potential contributions to Pakistan’s future development.

Economic collaboration is a core aspect of the Pak-China friendship. China is Pakistan’s largest trading partner and both countries are committed to enhancing bilateral trade and investment. A project like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the key component of their economic cooperation, aiming to develop infrastructure, boost connectivity and foster economic growth amongst both nations and the region.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), proposed by China in 2013, is an ambitious global development strategy, with CPEC serving as its flagship project. Rooted in President Xi Jinping’s vision of shared prosperity for mankind, BRI aims to enhance global connectivity, promote economic cooperation, and strengthen people-to-people exchanges between China and other participating countries. The Silk Road Economic Belt, a crucial component of BRI, focuses on developing vital infrastructure, such as roads, railways, and pipelines, to connect China with Central Asia, Russia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Over the past ten years, CPEC has been a catalyst for Pakistan’s development, leaving a profound impact on various fronts. The initial investment of USD $45 billion has increased to USD $65 billion, showcasing the project’s significance and potential. The corridor has facilitated extensive infrastructure development, including roads, highways, and railways, contributing to improved connectivity within Pakistan and bolstering regional trade. Moreover, CPEC has addressed Pakistan’s energy crisis by establishing coal-fired power plants, hydroelectric stations, and renewable energy projects, substantially increasing power generation capacity.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has achieved remarkable milestones, including the development of energy infrastructure that significantly reduced chronic energy shortages, leading to increased industrial productivity and improved living standards for millions of Pakistanis. Additionally, the strategic port of Gwadar has become a bustling hub for regional trade and commerce, serving as a gateway for China to access the Arabian Sea and establishing Free Trade Zones that attract foreign investments and foster economic growth. CPEC’s role in upgrading transportation infrastructure has improved connectivity within Pakistan and with neighboring countries, while the establishment of Industrial Parks and Special Economic Zones aims to attract investments and promote export-oriented growth. Furthermore, CPEC’s socio-economic impact includes positive effects on education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation, fostering cultural exchange and strengthening people-to-people ties between China and Pakistan.

Gwadar International Airport has emerged as a cornerstone of success within the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Situated strategically on the southwestern coast of Pakistan, the airport has played a pivotal role in transforming the region and fostering economic growth.

The future of CPEC holds great promise for both China and Pakistan. Completion of infrastructure projects, along with the development of industrial zones, will further stimulate economic activities, attract foreign investments, and alleviate poverty through job creation. Gwadar Port’s evolution into a major regional trade hub is expected to bolster trade and connectivity between China, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa.

Rafi Group’s vision is to develop a complete lifestyle-based community and is developing the largest private housing project in Gwadar. This project is perfectly positioned to cater for the upcoming housing needs of an industrialized Gwadar.

Pak-China friendship is a shining example of what nations can achieve when they work together with a common purpose. It transcends boundaries, culture, and language, symbolizing the true essence of international brotherhood. Let us cherish and nurture this extraordinary friendship for generations to come and pave the way for a brighter, more harmonious world.

(The Writer is Chairman of Jinnah Rafi Foundaiton)