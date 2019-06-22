10-year-old maid tortured by owner

Staff Reporter

A 10-year-old maid allegedly brutally tortured by her owner in Wapda Town area of the city on Saturday. The teenage Rukhsana came from Toba Tek Singh eight months ago to work as a maid for Rs1,500 per month.

According to parents of Rukhsana, they came to meet her two months ago but the owners didn’t allow them to meet their daughter.

When we reached here to meet our daughter today, we found her in a critical condition,” parents said.

The police recovered the girl from the house in Wapda Town and shifted her to the Jinnah Hospital for medical checkup after parents filed a complaint against the owners.—INP