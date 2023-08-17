KARACHI – A 10-year-old domestic help was allegedly tortured to death in Khairpur district Sindh province days after the Rizwana torture case shocked the nation.

The victim, identified as Fatima Furiro, worked as a maid at the house of an influential person, Pir Asad Shah Jeelani, in Ranipur town located approximately 50 kilometers away from the Khairpur city.

The death of the minor girl came in spotlight after a disturbing video of Fatima surfaced on social media. It shows the seriously injured minor lying on floor while Jeelani is sleeping in his bed close to her. She can be seen struggling to stand up but soon collapses.

Later, the wife of Jeelani, who is also a faith healer, comes to the room and finds the girl unconscious on the floor and that time the prime suspect awakes and can be seen in the video manhandling the lifeless maid.

The incident sparked uproar on social media with people demanding the police to take an action against the suspects involved in the case.

The family, which is believed to be followers of the Pir of Ranipur, was initially reluctant to record the statement and they had also buried the girl without postmortem.

Taking action, Sukkur DIG Javed Soonharo Jiskani directed SSP Shikarpur Rohal Khan Khoso and ASP Mohammad Nauman Zaffar to probe the matter.

When the police officials visited the village, the family initially attributed the Fatima’s death to illness. However, they later agreed to speak up.

The victim’s mother, Shabana, revealed that her daughter was tortured for many days by the Pirs of Ranipur before her death.

The police have registered the FIR under Sections 302 (Qatl-i-amd; premeditated murder) and 34 ( acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the PPC on the complaint of the victim’s mother against the suspect Pir Asad.

The prime suspect, who has been arrested, has denied the allegations.