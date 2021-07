Our Correspondent Thatta

A picnic celebrating boy namely Bilal 10 s/o Asgar Ali drowned in keanjhar lake due to taking bath, meanwhile his father fell unconscious in sad of his son’s death, here on Tuesday.

According to reports the picnicker family hailed from Karachi was taking bath in the shallow water in sides of the historical lake, due to which Bilal incidentally went in deep water and drowned.