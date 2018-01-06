10 scorched in house fire

At least 10 members of a family including women were scorched due to fire caused by gas cylinder explosion in the federal capital on Friday morning. Rescue sources said that while preparing breakfast, gas cylinder exploded due to leakage of gas in a house located in Lohi Bher area of Islamabad resultantly the house caught fire.

Four women among 10 people were scorched before the blaze could be put off and they were rescued and shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where their condition was stated to be stable.—INP

