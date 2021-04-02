10 Ramadan bazaars to be established in Multan

Our Correspondent Multan

The district administration has started preparations for establishing Ramadan bazaars as over 10 bazaars to be set-up across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad paid visit to the city to select sites for Ramadan bazaars here on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said that the bazaars will be set-up at vast places to avert from rush due to Covid 19 pandamic.

The commodities on which government providing subsidy will be available at Ramadan bazaars while place will also be provided to utility stores for installation of stalls into the bazaars.

The growers could sale their cereals at Ramadan bazaars and into the vegetable markets directly under Kisan platform.

Faisalabad: The district administration has prepared a plan for supplying vegetables and fruits to citizens on cheaper rates during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to official sources, the plan has been prepared by AC Saddar Umar Maqbool on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali.

Under the plan, quality fruits and vegetables would be supplied to citizens at their doorsteps during Ramazan.