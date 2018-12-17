10 POs, two CAs held

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi District police in their ongoing operation against Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and Court Absconders (CAs) succeeded to net 10 POs including a most wanted and two CAs. According to a police spokesman, Kotli Sattian police raided and rounded up a most wanted criminal namely Abdul Basit.

Rawat, Sadiqabad, New Town, Waris Khan and Pirwadhai police nabbed 10 POs while Gujar Khan police raided and arrested Babar Khan and Sarfraz, two CAs. He said, the raids on the special directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Abbas Ahsan would continue and the lawbreakers would be sent behind the bars.—APP

