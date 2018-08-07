10 political personalities allegedly involved in Rs35b scam

Islamabad

Federal Investigation Agency on Monday submitted report on money laundering worth Rs35 billion in Supreme Court.

In his statement, FIA Director General said more than 10 political personalities are allegedly involved in fictitious transactions through fake accounts. Two of the primary accused are former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, who were summoned on more than one occasion but failed to appear before the investigation team, he said . Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar directed the department to provide complete information about the bank accounts’ owners. FIA also reportedly obtained undeniable and concrete evidence in Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur money-laundering case. On the other hand, sources privy to FIA revealed a VIP figure allegedly transferred Rs300 million to account of another VIP figure whereas probe into the matter has been expedited. The investigation body will submit evidence in the accountability court. Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and their associates are accused of sending Rs35 billion abroad through fake accounts after which, their names were placed on Exit Control List.

The police first investigation report stated that M/S Zardari Group (Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, etc) got Rs15,000,000 and were among the beneficiaries of the transaction trail of fake bank accounts maintained by Omni Group, owned by Anwar Majeed, another close aide of the former president. —INP

