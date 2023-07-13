Amraiz Khan Lahore

Ten members of a family were killed on Wednesday as fire engulfed a house in Lahore’s Bhati Gate. According to Rescue sources, a fire broke out in a house located in Noor Mohalla and engulfed three floors of the house due to which all the family members were trapped inside.

It was also reported that the family members had locked themselves in the back room of the house. Rescue sources said that the family of Zaharuddin Babar was living in the house and his son, a daughter, a daughter-in-law and grandchildren were among those who died in the fire. The deceased were identified as 60-year-old Saira Bano, Farhana, Seemab, 13, Sania, 18, Mono, 13, Adil, 16 and four-year-old Anzal Fatima.