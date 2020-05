Our Correspondent

Multan

The bodies of 10 members of a family were retrieved on Sunday, after a passenger van overturned and fell into the Maisli link canal in Mian Chunnu. The search for two other members of the family is under way.

According to rescue workers, the deceased include women and children.

The passenger van was on its way to Mian Chunnu from Sheikhupura when the incident occurred on Saturday.