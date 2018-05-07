10 more youth martyred by Indian troops in Shopian

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their ongoing acts of state terrorism martyred 10 more youth including a Kashmir University professor and a teenager in Shopian district, Sunday, bringing the death toll to 15 during the past 36 hours.

Five youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Badigam area of Shopian district, Sunday morning. The killings led to massive anti-India protests in the district. The troops resorted to pellet and bullet firing and teargas shelling injuring scores of protesters, many of them critically. Five injured, later, succumbed in hospitals. Four youth were killed and dozens were injured by the troops in Chattabal area of Srinagar, yesterday.

The victims of Indian terrorism in Shopian, were identified as Kashmir University Prof Dr. Muhammad Rafi Butt, Saddam Ahmad Paddar, Bilal Ahmad Mahand, Aadil Malik, Tausif Ahmad Sheikh, teenager Asif Ahmad Mir, Aadil Ahmad Sheikh, Sajjad Ahmad Rathar, Nasir Ahmad Kumar and Zubair Ahmad Negroo. The troops also destroyed a house during the operation. As the dead body of one of the martyrs, Adil Ahmad Malik, was brought to his ancestral village at Malikgund in Shopian, a group of mujahideen appeared at his funeral prayers and offered gun salute to him by firing some rounds in the air. Thousands of people who had assembled in the village raised forceful pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, called for a march towards the civil secretariat in Srinagar, tomorrow, to protest against the continuous bloodshed in the occupied territory.

Earlier, an Indian policeman and an army officer were reportedly injured during the cordon and search operation in Badigam area of Shopian district. All Kashmir University examinations scheduled to be held tomorrow, have been postponed. Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their separate statements strongly condemned the killings of innocent civilians by the troops in the territory.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed against the killing of youth by the Indian troops.

The puppet authorities had imposed restrictions in various areas of Srinagar to prevent anti-India protests. The authorities also continued to snap internet and train services across the territory.

An old woman died of suffocation due to massive PAVA, pepper and teargas shelling by the Indian troops in Qamarwari area of Srinagar, the other day.

The High Court Bar Association in a statement issued in Srinagar slammed the members of the so-called fact-finding team who had submitted a one-sided report on Kathua kidnapping, rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl to the Indian Home Ministry.

Former puppet Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in a statement termed the killing of the Kashmir University professor as an answer to the Indian rulers who claim jobs and development are the solution to the uprising and alienation in Kashmir.—KMS