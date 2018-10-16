10 more cities to be part of housing scheme

Islamabad

The government has decided to extend ‘Apna Ghar Housing Scheme’ to ten more cities of Punjab and applications for registration form submission will be collected for these cities in January 2019. This scheme has been extended to more cities of the country to fulfill housing needs of the poor segments of the society and the government will leave no stone unturned to achieve the task of constructing five million houses, the sources in the Housing Ministry told APP here on Tuesday.

The sources said that it has been decided to extend Apna Ghar Housing Scheme in ten more major cities and forms will be collected in the first month of nest year. The cities being included in the next projects are Lahore, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Kasur, Sialkot, Jhelum and Gujranwala.—APP

