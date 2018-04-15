10 more children die in Mithi

Our Correspondent

Mithi

At least ten more children lost their lives in Sindh’s Tharparkar district over the past 24 hours due to malnutrition and the outbreak of viral infections and in the region, sources in Mithi Civil Hospital said.

The children who lost their lives were hospitalised in Civil Hospital Mithi. They include Nashad, 1 year old; Khalida, 2; Intizar Ali, three months old; Marvi four months old; Abida five months old; Marvi, 8; Khatoon, 6 months old, Aisha, 8 months old; Dhana, 3 months old; and Shanti, 7 months old.

According to sources in the health department, with the death of 10 more infants, deaths of children have risen to 190 this year alone.

Speaking to journalists, the parents of the ailing children and those whose children had lost their lives deplored the unavailability of drugs and other medical facilities in nearby health units.

They complained that they had to travel hundreds of miles, in scorching heat, to bring their sick children to Mithi, due to which the condition of the children further deteriorated. Health and nutrition experts have urged the government to take notice of the unabated deaths of the infants in Thar.