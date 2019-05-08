Observer Report

Lahore

At least ten people, including five elite force personnel, a security guard and four civilians, were martyred and 25 others sustained critical injuries in an suicide attack targeting vehicles of police elite force near the entrance gate for women visitors to the 11th-century Data Darbar here on Wednesday morning.

Talking to media, Inspector General of Police, Arif Nawaz confirmed that the blast was suicide in nature as they found remains of the bomber.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmed Khan said four people were in critical condition. Two out of five elite force personnel who lost their lives in the blast were identified as Shahid and Saleem, said rescue sources.

Earlier, DIG Operations had confirmed three police officials died in the blast. A security guard and a resident were also among the dead. At least 25 people are being treated for injuries, some of whom are in critical condition, he added. The bodies and injured were moved to Mayo and general hospitals of the city.

The security forces cordoned off the area and started to collect evidence from the scene. At least four dead bodies were brought to Mayo Hospital. The DIG Operations Lahore told media that Elite Commandos deployed for the security of the shrine were targeted in the blast.

“We will bring assailants to justice,” he said, while vowing to continue crackdown against militants across the province.

“All departments including the Counter Terrorism Department are working. We won’t spare any efforts for the security of the citizens,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 officials and police officers rushed to the spot along with a heavy convoy of police forces, and began rescue operation and investigation, respectively.

The injured persons were shifted to hospitals, where an emergency has been imposed, for their treatment. Some of the injured were said to be critical. Many wounded persons were shifted to the Mayo Hospital.

According to initial police reports, the explosion took place close to police vehicles near Gate 2 of the shrine. One of the vehicles was completely destroyed.

Hundreds of people were at the Data Darbar as the country marks the holy month of Ramazan.

IGP Arif Nawaz, while addressing a press conference, said that police are posted near the shrine round the clock to provide security. He said that authorities had maintained a general security alert, but there had been no specific warning about a threat to the shrine.

The IGP said the attacker could have caused more damage because of the direction he had approached from, but he instead made a beeline for the police car stationed in the area for protection of the shrine.

According to the DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, some 306 police officials in the city have lost their lives in the line of duty. The shrine was immediately evacuated, with devotees moved out through exits away from the blast site. Entry to Data Darbar has since been restricted.All regional police officers and city police officers were directed to examine security arrangements in their respective areas and remain alert during the month of Ramazan. Officials believe that the attack highlights a need for vigilance by people gathering for worship during Ramazan. “People should remain aware of their surroundings when going to pray,” suggested Punjab provincial minister Mian Aslam.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemned the attack and ordered an inquiry into the incident, summoning reports from the Punjab Inspector General of Police and the additional chief secretary of interior, according to a handout issued by the Punjab government.

The chief minister also called a high-level meeting at the Punjab Safe City Headquarters and cancelled his scheduled visits to Bhakkar, Sargodha and Sheikhupura. He was briefed at the headquarters and said that he has been monitoring the situation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decried the attack, and sought an immediate report from the concerned authorities. The premier has commiserated with the bereaved families and directed authorities concerned to provide best possible medical treatment to those injured in the blast.

President Arif Alvi strongly condemning the blast in Lahore has deplored the loss of precious lives in the incident. He said those involved in such despicable incident in the holy month of Ramadan are misguided elements. Special Assistant to Prime Minster on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has also strongly condemned the Data Darbar blast. In a statement, she said those who target shrines are enemies of Islam and Pakistan and they are conspiring to stoke destabilization in the country. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar also condemned the suicide attack

Moreover, Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, former president Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Jamait-e-Islami Chief, Sirajul Haq, Pakistan Muslim League-N president, Shahbaz Sharif and other political leaders have strongly condemned the cowardly attack and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the funeral prayer of the police officials Muhammad Sohail, Shahid Nazir, Muhammad Saleem and Gulzar martyred in the Data Darbar blast at district police lines. The Governor, Chief Minister, and the IG Police also laid floral wreath.