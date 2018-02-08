More than 10 km track laid on elevated viaduct for OLMT

Staff Reporter

More than 10 kilometers long track has so far been laid on the elevated viaduct for Orange Line Metro Train while work has been geared up for finishing four kilometers length of the route from Dera Gujjran to Mehmood Booti by the end of current month.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman of the steering committee for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (LOMTP) Khawaja Ahmad Hassan observed this while chairing the weekly progress review meeting, here, Wednesday.

He said that work near the 11 historical sites was smoothly in progress and all the safeguards, prescribed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, were being fully complied with in this regard.

Construction of piles, pile caps and piers near Shalimar Garden, Gulabi Bagh, Budhu’s Tomb and Lakshmi Building has been completed where U-tub girders will soon be launched for building the elevated track for the train, he added.

He said that pile work has also been completed safely near GPO, Supreme Court Registry and Saint Andrew’s Church.

General Manager NESPAK Salman Hafeez briefed the meeting that 84.9 percent of the civil work besides 42.6 percent electrical and mechanical work on Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project has so far been completed. Progress on package-I from Dera Gujjaran, G.T.Road to Chouburji was 89.5 per cent, on package-II from Choburji to Ali Town was 77.4 percent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 85.5 percent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 87 per cent.

He further told that 92 percent work on Dera Gujjran station, 96 percent on Islam Park, 95 percent each on Salamat Pura and Mehmood Booti while 91 percent work on Pakistan Mint station has been completed and all possible measures were being taken for finishing these five stations during the current month.

Khawaja Ahmad Hassan directed for ensuring public facilitation at all costs during the execution of work on this project. He asked for prominent placement of big billboards for guidance and awareness of commuters about alternate routes during the closer of GPO chowk.

Chief Engineer LDA Asrar Saeed, Chief Engineer TEPA Saif Ur Rehman, senior officials of LESCO, WASA, PTCL, SUI GAS, traffic police, Railways, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Chinese Contractor, CR- NOROINCO, representatives of Chinese Engineering Consultant and Local Contractors of the project attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, during an operation against illegal constructions, staff of the Town Planning Wing of LDA demolished four structures in Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society which had been built in contravention of building bylaws.