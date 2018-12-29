10 killed in 2 accidents in Farooqabad, Abbottabad

Our Correspondents

Sheikhupura/Abbottabad

Ten people were killed when two vehicles they were travelling in met devastating accidents in Farooqabad and Abbottabad on Saturday.

in the first incident, six people including three women of the same family were killed when their car fell into a canal near Farooqabad in the wee hours of Saturday.

The ill-fated family from Chambal village was going to Gujranwala to attend the funeral of a relative. Their car fell into Upper Goh Gera Canal due to bad weather and over-speeding, killing all the six people. Rescue teams reached the spot and recovered the four bodies from canal and operation was underway to find remaining bodies till the last reports came.

In the second incident, two women, and two kids were killed and three passengers/tourists were injured when their vehicle fell into a deep ravine in the jurisdiction of Bagnotar police station falling within ambit of district Abbottabad late Friday night. Seven tourists belonging to Nawaz Khela Swat Valley came to visit Nathiagali and their vehicle fell in deep ravine four passengers died at the spot, while three got critical injuries. Meanwhile, the Rescue Teams shifted the injured to DHQ Hospital for treatment. Later dead bodies were handed over to their families for burial.

