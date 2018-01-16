Only 10 Katchi abadies recognized in federal capital: Tariq

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chudhary Monday informed the National Assembly that about ten “katchi abadies” with 3,805 housing units were recognized in the federal capital.

Responding to a question during question hour, he said the proprietary rights were being given to all the eligible and bonafide dwellers of katachi abadies including the French Colony, located at Sector F-7/4.

He further said proprietary rights and other facilities would be given to the residents of Katachi Abadi F-6/2 after finalization of validation process of original dwellers of Katachi Abadi F-6/2, Islamabad.

Responding to another question, he said it was not a fact that no proper arrangements for cleanliness had been made by the government in and outside the Shah Faisal Mosque. He said cleanliness of Mosque had been outsourced since its operation and 35 persons had been engaged by the contractor on minimum wages fixed by the government for this purpose. —APP

Related