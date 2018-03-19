10 injured in cross-LoC Indian shelling

Observer Report

Muzaffarabad

Ten people, including two minor girls, were injured in heavy shelling by Indian troops in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Nakyal sector on Sunday, an official said.

“Indian troops started heavy mortar shelling at about 7am in the morning, targeting civilian population in almost all villages along the Line of Control,” said Nakyal Assistant Commissioner Waleed Anwar.

According to the assistant commissioner shelling finally ceased at noon. A shell exploded on roof of the house of one Haji Aslam in Palani village, injuring three of his daughters, he said. The victims were identified as Musarrat, 22, Nargis, 25, and Samra, 15.