Uch Sharif

At least ten persons were wounded when a van rammed into a wall in Uch Sharif in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to eye-witnesses, the accident occurred due to over-speeding. Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to hospital.

Rescue sources said that women and children were among the injured. They also informed that one of the injured was in critical condition.—INP