Bahawalnagar

At least 10 people were injured when a passenger bus turned turtle due to over speeding here on Wednesday. Police said that a Bahawalpur bound reckless driven passenger bus overturned near Adda Takht Mahal in Bahawalpur. As a result of accident, 10 people were seriously injured and rushed to hospital where condition of some wounded people was stated to be serious.

The police impounded the vehicle and after registering a case against the driver have started the investigation.—INP