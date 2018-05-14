10 hospitalized after taking tainted food

Faisalabad

Ten persons of a family were hospitalized after taking toxic food in the area of City Tandlianwala police station. Police said here Sunday that family members of Haq Nawaz, residents of Chak No.429-GB consumed food which was prepared a day before. The food was reportedly got tainted, due to which the condition of Mehmoodan Bibi, Nazia Bibi, Sehra, Rabia, Maryam, Nasir, Mudassar, Haq Nawaz, Sahil and Nasir deteriorated. All the victims were shifted to local Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Tandlianwala where medical treatment was being provided to them.—APP