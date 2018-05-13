10 held with arms, drugs, looted valuables

The Sindh Rangers arrested 10 outlaws, recovered arms, drugs and looted valuables during separate actions in different areas of the metropolis on Saturday.

The spokesman of Rangers said that the paramilitary troops conducted operations against anti-state elements in New Karachi, Korangi, Landhi and Site Areas.

During separate actions, 10 outlaws were arrested besides recovery of arms, drugs, looted cash and other valuables from their possession.

The nabbed culprits were handed over to police, which after registering separate cases against them have started the investigation—INP

