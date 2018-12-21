10 held on electricity theft

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

On the directives of the government, the police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 10 accused who involved in electricity theft in different areas. According to police, different police stations, on report of Gepco officials, managed to arrest Afzal, Zahoor, Atif, Humza, Abbas, Shafqat, Iqbal, Sadiq, Shahbaz and Humza who involved in electricity theft by using the method of direct wires in different areas. Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.

