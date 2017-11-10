As many as 10 people fainted after they ate contaminated food from a hotel here on Thursday.
Rescue sources said that health condition of 10 people who consumed food from a hotel near Bilal Chowrangi in Korangi area of the metropolis deteriorated.
The hotel owner and employees escaped after the occurrence and the affectees was shifted to hospital for treatment. —INP
10 faint on consuming contaminated food
As many as 10 people fainted after they ate contaminated food from a hotel here on Thursday.